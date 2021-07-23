Utramarathon man

Harvey Lewis competed in this year's Badwater 135 Ultramarathon.

 Mike Chacanaca

Harvey Lewis, from Cincinnati, passes one of his support crew during the Badwater 135 Ultramarathon Wednesday west of Keeler. At this point in the race, Lewis was in second place but overtook the front runner to cross the finish line at Whitney Portal first, winning the race in 25:50:23, nearly 45 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher.

