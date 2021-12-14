Lone Pine Eagles varsity basketball player AC Ray makes an unsuccessful attempt to keep Bishop Broncos varsity basketball player Cain Omohundro from making a shot at the basket during a Bishop home game last week. Bishop defeated the Eagles 79-40. On Thursday Lone Pine traveled to a tournament and triumphed over Boron 30-29. Next up for the Broncos is an away game against Frazier Mountain Tuesday.
