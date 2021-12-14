Lone Pine Eagles varsity basketball player AC Ray

Lone Pine Eagles varsity basketball player AC Ray makes an unsuccessful attempt to keep Bishop Broncos varsity basketball player Cain Omohundro from making a shot at the basket during a Bishop home game last week.

 Photo by Mike Chacanaca

Lone Pine Eagles varsity basketball player AC Ray makes an unsuccessful attempt to keep Bishop Broncos varsity basketball player Cain Omohundro from making a shot at the basket during a Bishop home game last week. Bishop defeated the Eagles 79-40. On Thursday Lone Pine traveled to a tournament and triumphed over Boron 30-29. Next up for the Broncos is an away game against Frazier Mountain Tuesday.

