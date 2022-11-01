Third time is a charm

The Bishop Unified School District football team wrapped up an undefeated regular season and secured its third straight High Desert League Championship Friday night with a 37-6 win over Boron. Bishop now advances to the CIF Central Section Division 5 Tournament with the quarterfinal game set for Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bishop Union’s John Schwab Field. Pictured here, Cain Omohundro carries the ball in a play against Boron Friday night. For more details on the game, see Thursday’s edition.

 Photo by Gary Young

The Bishop Unified School District football team wrapped up an undefeated regular season and secured its third straight High Desert League Championship Friday night with a 37-6 win over Boron. Bishop now advances to the CIF Central Section Division 5 Tournament with the quarterfinal game set for Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bishop Union’s John Schwab Field. Pictured here, Cain Omohundro carries the ball in a play against Boron Friday night. For more details on the game, see Thursday’s edition.

Tags

Recommended for you