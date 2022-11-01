Third time is a charm

The Bishop Unified School District football team wrapped up an undefeated regular season and secured its third straight High Desert League Championship Friday night with a 37-6 win over Boron. Bishop now advances to the CIF Central Section Division 5 Tournament with the quarterfinal game set for Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bishop Union’s John Schwab Field. Pictured here, Cain Omohundro carries the ball in a play against Boron Friday night. For more details on the game, see Thursday’s edition.
