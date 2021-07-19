All girls wishing to participate in Bishop Union High School tennis are asked to attend an informational meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 26th at the Bishop City Park tennis courts.
Tennis anyone? BUHS girls tennis team to have informational meeting July 26
