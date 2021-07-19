Tennis anyone? BUHS girls tennis team to have informational meeting July 26

For more information about the BUHS girls tennis team, or if unable to make the July 26 meeting, call (760) 937-8014.

 Metro Creative Connection

All girls wishing to participate in Bishop Union High School tennis are asked to attend an informational meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 26th at the Bishop City Park tennis courts.

Physical packets must be completed in order to participate in the sport.
Call (760) 937-8014 for information or if unable to attend.

Tags

Recommended for you