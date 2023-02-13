The Bishop Union High School wrestling team attended CIF Championships this past weekend. Coach Ken Dutton and Mark Hodges reported they are “very proud of the teams’ performance,” and included a special shout out to the two wrestlers moving onto the CIF Masters Round, Will Hennarty, first place and John Drew, third place.
The team will be at Buchanon High School this week for Masters Championships.
The Bishop Union High School boys JV basketball team finished up a tremendous undefeated season by beating Kern Valley 43-37 on Feb. 9. The first half was a tight game with both teams playing tough defense. Bishop went into the half with a 21-17 lead. The third quarter saw Bishop come out hot and their defense tightened up as they closed out the quarter 20-5. With a 19-point lead going into the fourth, the Broncos were able to get their whole 18-man roster in the game.
Emory Dondero led the Broncos with 16 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Brady Kalk had 5 points and 7 rebounds, Elijah Reynolds added 5 points, 3 rebounds and an assist. Trace Seitz had 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, Charlie Lewis had 4 points and 1 rebound, Richie Talavera had 3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Will Kemp had 2 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and Brody Banning had 2 points and a steal.
Coach Matt Kemp reported “this group of kids has been a lot of fun to coach. They all get along great with each other, are respectful at all times, intense when asked, and all showed tremendous sportsmanship throughout the season. The potential they have for the years to come is unlimited.
I want to thank the administration, my assistant, Jeff Kilgore, and everyone involved who helped make this season special.”
Lone Pine High School basketball traveled to Mojave on Thursday, where both varsity teams won their contests to remain undefeated in the Hi-Lo league.
The Lady Eagles defeated Mojave 55-4. They quickly gained the lead and only allowed Mojave to score once in the second quarter and once in the third. Betzy Alvarado led the Lady Eagles with a double double, 23 points, 10 steals, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Charley McDivitt played an excellent game in both the forward and post position, making 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Topanga Gordon also made 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Lily James followed with 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 steals. America Varas had 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Mia Quezada had 2 points and 8 steals. Itzel lopez made 4 points, and Emma Gonzalez made 2 points. The Lady Eagles are 8-0 in league and 16-3 overall. They will have their first playoff game today. Place and opponent TBD.
The boys varsity team also continued their winning streak by beating Mojave 55-37. The Eagles played excellent defense and never allowed the Mustangs a lead. Chris Dominguez led the Eagles with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 steals. Alfonso Castro made 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Perfecto Valdez, Dev Bhakta, and Felix Castro each had 5 points. Ralph Enriquez made 4 points, while Elijah Rodriguez had 2 points. The Eagles are undefeated in league and will have their first payoff game on Feb. 15. Place and opponent TBD.