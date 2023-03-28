Scoring the winning run

Bishop Union High School baseball player Will Kemp scored the winning run Friday against Mammoth Lakes at home, 3-2. The Broncos are 1-0 in High Desert League play and 1-1 overall, after having lost to Burroughs March 7 in a non-league game, 19-2. The Broncos were scheduled to play at Rosamond at 3:15 p.m. today. The next home game for the Bishop baseball team is set for 3:15 p.m. March 31 against Desert.

 Photo by Bob Rice

