Safe at third

A Cal City player finds himself safe at third though the Ravens would ultimately lose against the Bishop Union High School Broncos, 3-0, during a game in Bishop on Friday, May 5. The Broncos are 10-3 overall and 10-2 in High Desert League play. Bishop is scheduled to play an away game today against Boron at 3:15 p.m. today. The Broncos’ next home game is May 11 against Kern Valley.

 Photo by Bob Rice

A Cal City player finds himself safe at third though the Ravens would ultimately lose against the Bishop Union High School Broncos, 3-0, during a game in Bishop on Friday, May 5. The Broncos are 10-3 overall and 10-2 in High Desert League play. Bishop is scheduled to play an away game today against Boron at 3:15 p.m. today (May 9). The Broncos’ next home game is May 11 against Kern Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you