A Cal City player finds himself safe at third though the Ravens would ultimately lose against the Bishop Union High School Broncos, 3-0, during a game in Bishop on Friday, May 5. The Broncos are 10-3 overall and 10-2 in High Desert League play. Bishop is scheduled to play an away game today against Boron at 3:15 p.m. today (May 9). The Broncos’ next home game is May 11 against Kern Valley.
Latest Headlines
- May is Mental Health Awareness Month
- C5 Studios awarded mural project grant
- Safe at third
- Manzanar recruiting Youth Conservation Corps members
- County joins new homelessness initiative
- Parts of City Park off limits due to potential flooding concerns
- Gabby Barrett in concert (April 28, Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds)
- County honors dedicated volunteers
Popular Content
Articles
- Area residents urged to get ready for the runoff now
- Parts of City Park off limits due to potential flooding concerns
- GoFundMe account set up for Independence woman’s family
- County honors dedicated volunteers
- Deputy shoots aggressive dog while issuing search warrant
- Gabby Barrett in concert (April 28, Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds)
- Bishop police chief to head Tehachapi force
- Weather-related issues close forest roads for now
- Great Basin Bakery outlet store to have soft opening soon
- County joins new homelessness initiative
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.