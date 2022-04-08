Bishop Union High School senior Acie Valdivia slides into home Tuesday during the Broncos game vs. Cal City. The Broncos trounced the Ravens, 30-3, at home, racking up six runs each in the first two innings and another 18 in the third inning. Bishop was set to face off against Boron Friday though results were not available as of press time. The Broncos are 9-3 overall and 4-0 in High Desert League play. The Broncos are scheduled to take on Desert for an away-game on Tuesday, April 12.
