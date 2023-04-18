The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds played host to some California High School Rodeo Association District 9 action over the weekend. The CHSRA D9 Spring Rodeo is scheduled to be held at the fairgrounds May 13 and May 14 with the CHSRA State finals set for June 12 - June 17, also to be held at the fairgrounds. For more upcoming events at the fairgrounds, go to www.tricountyfair.com.

