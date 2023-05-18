The Bishop Union High School softball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a win over Summit Charter Collegiate Academy of Porterville. It was a home playoff game for the Broncos, who are scheduled to return to the home diamond at 3:30 p.m. today for another playoff game against Dos Palos. The Bishop softball team is 13-4 overall and 11-3 in High Desert League play. The Bishop baseball team, 12-3/12-2, also is in the playoffs and was scheduled to take on Wasco on Wednesday for an away game.
Playoff action
- Photos by Jon Klusmire and Bob Rice
