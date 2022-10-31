Lone Pine volleyball team advances in league quarterfinals

The Lone Pine High School volleyball team hosted Avenal on Thursday in the quarter final round of the CIF Central Section Girls Volleyball Division 6 playoff.
The Lady Eagles ranked No. 3 in the division, defeated Avenal, the sixth-seed in a five-game thriller. Set scores were 25-19, 13-25, 24-26, 25-22 15-11.
With the victory, Lone Pine moves on to the semi-final round on Tuesday. Lone Pine will travel to No. 2 Frazier Mountain Tuesday for the CIF Central Section Division 6 Semi-Finals scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“Lone Pine played amazing, gutsy volleyball tonight, our defense finally came together blocking at the net and digging in the back row keeping Avenal’s offensive off balance,” coach Mel Joseph said.
The Lady Eagles were down two sets to one before fighting to get the fourth set and then stepped on the gas in the fifth jumping out to a 9-0 lead.
Avenal came to life and closed to gap to 11-9, then once again Lone Pine’s defense dug in and secured the victory.
“I am so proud of each and everyone of these kids, they have been working their tails off all season and its shows,” Joseph said. “I want to thank our crowd tonight, they rallied and played every point with us as well!”
Dominique Enriquez, senior, setter, 30/30 serving, 1 ace, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 20 assists and 20 digs.
Betzy Alvarado, senior, outside hitter), 16/16 serving, 13 kills and 22 digs.
Sierra Kingsford, junior, middle blocker), 16/16 serving, 3 kills, 5 blocks and 8 digs.
Amy Avalos, junior, opposite hitter), 13/13 serving and 9 digs.
Mia Quezada, junior, outside hitter), 12/13 serving, 5 kills, 1 block, and 8 digs.
Djenna Garnotel, senior, libero, no stats provided
Madi Harms, junior, middle blocker, 8/11 serving, 2 kills, 3 blocks.
Itzel Lopez, senior, utility player, 2 digs.
America Varas, senior, opposite hitter, 1 assist and 2 digs.
Evelyn Thornburgh, sophomore, middle blocker, 8 blocks.
Alina Berry, sophomore, opposite hitter, no stats provided
Reese Warner, freshman, middle blocker, no stats provided
Dani Hampton, freshman, opposite hitter, 1/1 serving, 2 assists and 4 digs.