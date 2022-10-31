Lone Pine volleyball team advances in league quarterfinals

The Lone Pine High School volleyball team returns to the court on Tuesday in Frazier Mountain as the quarterfinals continue.

 Photo courtesy of Mel Joseph

The Lone Pine High School volleyball team hosted Avenal on Thursday in the quarter final round of the CIF Central Section Girls Volleyball Division 6 playoff.  

The Lady Eagles ranked No. 3 in the division, defeated Avenal, the sixth-seed in a five-game thriller. Set scores were 25-19, 13-25, 24-26, 25-22 15-11.

