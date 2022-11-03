Lone Pine traveled to Lebec on Tuesday to take on Frazier Mountain in the CIF Central Section Division 6 Girls Volleyball Semi Finals, falling to Frazier Mountain, 3-0.
Lone Pine (18-11 overall) was ranked No. 3 and Frazier Mountain was ranked No. 2 in the championship tournament.
The Lady Eagles conclude an outstanding campaign, winning the Hi-Lo League Championship for the third straight season (Lone Pine is 36-2 in league play during that span), and a trip to the Section Semi-Finals.
“I am proud of this team’s overall improvement and desire to compete at the level they did from the beginning to the end of the season, the playoff run these kids put together was amazing,” said coach Mel Joseph.
Joseph said he would like to thank his five departing seniors, Dominique Enriquez, Betzy Alvarado, Djenna Garnotel, Itzel Lopez, and America Varas, for their hard work, leadership and discipline throughout their high school volleyball careers and wishes them the best of luck.
Joseph said he would also like to thank his assistant coach Alicia Brice for her help all season long.
He said the future looks bright for LPHS volleyball as Joseph will return a core of key players in what will be his 32nd season as the Lady Eagles head coach.
Dominique Enriquez, senior setter, 8/9 serving, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 10 assists, and 6 digs.
Betzy Alvarado, senior, outside hitter, 12/13 serving,1 ace, 5 kills, and 18 digs.
Sierra Kingsford, junior, middle blocker, 8/9 serving, 3 blocks.
Amy Avalos, junior, opposite hitter, 3/4 serving.
Mia Quezada, junior outside hitter, 9/9 serving, 6 kills, and 5 digs.
Djenna Garnotel, senior, libero, 3 /4 serving, 3 assists, and 12 digs.
Madi Harms, junior, middle blocker, 3 blocks.
America Varas, senior, opposite hitter, 1/1 serving and 2 digs.
Evelyn Thornburgh, sophomore, middle blocker, 6 blocks
Reese Warner, freshman, middle blocker, 1/1 serving.
Dani Hampton, freshman, opposite hitter, 2/2 serving.