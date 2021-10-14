The Lady Eagles traveled to Mojave Tuesday and swept the Lady Mustangs 25-4, 25-11, 25-13. With the win, Lone Pine stays undefeated in Hi-Lo League play at 9-0, 16-4 overall.
With this victory the Lady Eagles secure at least a share of the Hi-Lo League championship and can win it outright in the league finale Tuesday when Lone Pine hosts Immanuel Christian.
“We took care of business tonight in a match that took less than an hour to complete, the girls stayed focused and all 17 players saw productive court time,” said Mel Joseph, head volleyball coach.
Lone Pine will now focus on preparing for a very good Immanuel Christian team at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Coach Joseph will honor his five seniors prior to the start of match and is hoping for a large hometown crowd in the Coach Bud Hill Gymnasium.
Individual player stats for Lone Pine versus Rosamond:
– Dominque Enriquez 17/18 serving, 5 aces, 1 kill and 10 assists
– Juanita Joseph 17/18 serving, 6 aces, 5 kills, 5 assists and 2 digs
– Mia Quezada 11/12 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills and 2 digs
– Betzy Alvarado 2/3 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills and 2 digs
– Jessica Milsap 5/6 serving, 2 kills
– Amy Avalos 2 kills and 2 digs
– Kayla Daughtry 5/5 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill and 1 block
– Samantha Valdez 2 kills and 2 digs
– Sierra Kingsford 5/5 serving, 2 aces