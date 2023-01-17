Bishop basketball

The Bishop Union High School boys varsity basketball team traveled to California City Jan. 10  for an away game. Head coach Brad Weaver reported that a great team effort on the defensive end along with a great game from Cain Omohundro, who scored 30 points 5 rebounds, and Ty Arcularius, with 22 points and 18 rebounds, helped lead the way to a Bishop victory. Bishop was scheduled to play a home game Friday at the Barlow Lane Gym against Boron.

