The Bishop Union High School boys varsity basketball team traveled to California City Jan. 10 for an away game. Head coach Brad Weaver reported that a great team effort on the defensive end along with a great game from Cain Omohundro, who scored 30 points 5 rebounds, and Ty Arcularius, with 22 points and 18 rebounds, helped lead the way to a Bishop victory. Bishop was scheduled to play a home game Friday at the Barlow Lane Gym against Boron.
The Bishop Union High School boys junior varsity basketball team also traveled to California City for its fourth league game of the season and came away with the victory 60-48.
Coach Matthew Kemp reported a hard-fought first half with Bishop taking the lead into halftime 26-20. Coming out in a 1-3-1 press to start the third proved the deciding factor as Bishop converted on many turnovers, winning the quarter 21-9. The fourth quarter was played fairly evenly with Bishop coming away with the win.
Leading the way for the Broncos with 17 points was Emory Dondero. Elijah Reynolds had 12, Richie Talavera added 11, Brady Kalk with 6, Weston Dondero had 5 and Jackson White had 3. Brody Banning, Derrick Cortez and Trace Seitz all had 2 points. It was an overall good team win with everyone contributing with tough defense and solid rebounding.
Bishop, 4-0 in league, 6-1 overall, was scheduled to play at home against Boron Friday evening at the Barlow gym.
The Bishop Union High School wrestling team competed at Kern Valley Jan. 11 and swept Kern Valley with a 34-12 victory led by seniors.
Highlights included Will Hennarty, win by tech fall; John Drew, win by pin; Cheveyo Marquez, win by pin; Tabatha Ordenez, win by pin; and freshmen Mikey Trejo, win by pin.
Coach Ken Dutton reported great matches all around and the Bishop wrestling team was crowned league champions.
Prior to the Kern Valley match the Broncos traveled to Silverado High School for the Adrian Amaro Scholarship Tournament. All wrestlers performed well.
The Lone Pine Boys varsity basketball team played Mammoth on Jan. 6 to pull a win, 36-33. The Eagles managed to pull ahead of Mammoth by halftime, and kept the lead with a strong defense. Coach Sullivan says the boys played really well this game, they worked hard and fought for the win.
Dev Bahkta led the eagles with 11 points, 5 rebounds. Felix Castro had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, Alfonso Castro and Elijah Rodriguez each scored 9 points, Chris Dominguez came away with 3 points and 4 rebounds, Ralph Enriquez had 2 points, Perfecto Valdez had 1 out of 2 free throws.
Lone Pine was scheduled to play Lee Vining and Big Pine this week as well.