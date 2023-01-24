The Bishop Union High School boys varsity basketball team traveled to Kern Valley Jan. 17 for a good game with a lot of action. Ty Arcularius led the way for the Broncos with 17 points followed by Cain Omohundro with 16 points, Reese Dondero with 12 points, Juju Charley with 10 points, Wokoba Spoonhunter with 8 points and Evan Fuller with 6 points.
The boys played hard all game in a tough environment and came out with a 13-point win 59-46.
The Bishop Bronco JV basketball team kept their undefeated league season rolling along in a low-scoring, hard-fought battle against a scrappy Kern Valley team. The Broncos started off strong taking a 12-point lead into the half. However, the long bus ride caught up to the kids in the second half as shots weren’t falling and Kern Valley took a lead with 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Bishop withheld the run and came out on top with a final score of 39-35. Emory Dondero led with 12, followed by Richie Talavera with 8, Will Kemp with 7 and Weston Dondero, Elijah Reynolds and Trace Sietz adding 4 each.
The win over Kern Valley was a follow-up to the win over the Boron Bobcats on Jan. 13. The varsity Broncos came out fast and never looked back with five players in double digits; Evan Fuller with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Juju Charley with 20 points 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 steal; Reese Dondero with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, ande 1 assist; Wokoba Spoonhunter with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 6 assists; Aaron Astorga with 10 points, 3 rebounds; Isaac Reno with 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Ty Arcularius with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; John Cortes with 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; and Glen Barfield with 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block.
The Bishop JV team also came out firing against Boron. They closed out the first quarter 22-2, going into the half with a 40-10 lead. The second half proved more of the same with Bishop coming away on top. The Broncos spread the ball around well with 14 players on their 18 man roster marking in the score book. Elijah Reynolds led the way with 12 points followed by Brady Kolk with 10.
Their next games were scheduled to be tonight in Mammoth.
The Bishop Union High School wrestling team this past weekend we traveled to Fernely, Nevada, for the Vaquero Classic.
Wrestling coach Ken Dutton reported all wrestlers performed well with recognition to John Henry Drew, sixth place; Malachai Orrick, fourth place; and the team placed 14th.
The Lone Pine Lady Eagles played the Mojave Mustangs Jan. 17, earning another win.
The Lady Eagles came out strong against the Mustangs with a quick pass from Betzy Alvarado to Charley McDivitt for a basket to begin the game. The Lady Eagles continued to dominate the Mustangs, ending the first quarter 24-1.
By the end of the second half, the Eagles were up 43-5, with strong post plays from McDivitt and Topanga Gordon.
The Mustangs were unable to gain ground in the second half, with the Eagles ending the game 68-7.
“We’ve been extremely proud of the Lady Eagles,” coach Nicole Howe said. “They are impressive young ladies who work well together and have put in time to achieve success. They have improved greatly over the course of the season. Our team continues to dominate the floor with their strong defense.”
Gordon and McDivitt led the team in scoring with 14 points each, with Gordon grabbing 4 rebounds and 1 steal, and McDivitt getting 2 steals. Alvarado continued to dominate the point guard position, earning a double-double with 10 points, 10 assists, and 9 steals. America Varas ended the game with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals.
Mia Quezada had 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals. Freshman Lily James had 10 points, and 5 rebounds while Lily Floyd had 1 point from a free-throw.