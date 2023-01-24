Bishop wrestling

Bishop Union High School wrestlers senior John Henry Drew and freshman Malachai Orrick are seen here at the Vaquero Classic where the team came in 14th place.

 Photo courtesy of coach Ken Dutton/Bishop Unified School District

Bishop basketball

The Bishop Union High School boys varsity basketball team traveled to Kern Valley Jan. 17 for a good game with a lot of action.  Ty Arcularius led the way for the Broncos with 17 points followed by Cain Omohundro with 16 points, Reese Dondero with 12 points, Juju Charley with 10 points, Wokoba Spoonhunter with 8 points and Evan Fuller with 6 points.  

