Bishop hosted the High Desert League individual tennis finals Thursday. Four schools attended including Bishop with six girls from each school competing in doubles and
singles in a single elimination tournament.
Bishop was able to place second in both singles and doubles.
Senior Ximena Cervantes won her first match 6-2, 6-1, to move on to the
quarter finals where she beat the No. 1 seed in the tournament 6-3, 7-5.
Cervantes then played in the final losing her second set in a tie-break 3-7
her scores were 1-6, 6-7, 3-7.
Doubles team of Olivia Ellis and Darby Swanson won their first match
6-0, 6-3, their second match 6-3, 6-4 and their final also went to two tie-breaks
2-6, 6-7, 2-7 tie break and 4-10 tie-break.