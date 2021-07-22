The High Desert League recently recognize some local student-athletes for the 2021 softball season.

Jazmyn Dondero was selected as Pitcher of the Year.
 
First team selections went to:
Lauren Allen

MaNeSe Braithwaite

Jayda Jackson
 
Second team selections went to:
Sadie Dishion
Deb Fallingstar
Kayla Jackson
 
All-Academic went to Lyndsey Rowan.

Tags

Recommended for you