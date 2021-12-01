Diego Honda

Bishop Union High School cross country Coach Michael Walsh reported great performances at the CIF State Cross Country Championships last weekend at Woodward Park in Fresno. He expressed congratulations to Ashley Fitt for her 52nd-place finish out of 207 of the state’s best runners in the Division 4 race. Fitt ran a personal record time of 19:36.1. Her overall place was 291 out of 977 runners in all Divisions 1 thru 5 combined. Congratulations also go to Diego Honda, pictured above at an earlier meet this season, for his 59th-place finish out of 211 of the state’s best runners in the Division 4 race. Honda ran a personal record time of 16:33.9. His overall place was 340 out of 988 runners in all Divisions 1 thru 5 combined.

