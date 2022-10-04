gh School volleyball team traveled to Kern Valley last Tuesday, Sept. 27, and won the match but lost a strong middle blocker to injury.
Lilly Morrison suffered a severe sprained ankle and will be out for the next two to four weeks.
Her teammates rallied around her after the injury during the KV game and still came out ahead.
Senior hitters Eva Weaver, Cora Van Nest and Morgan Dondero collected 11, 10 and 8 kills respectively during this match and all continue to maintain positive hitting percentages. All of these kills were made possible by the assists of senior setter Zoe Dailey.
Bishop hosted Frazier Mountain on Thursday and again was victorious, but struggled a bit to maintain their usual high hitting percentages and in system play.
In spite of an unusually high number of errors, the Broncos came together with the strong support from sophomore middles Peyton Kalk and Liz Elsworth, libero Jaden Davis’ superior passing, and Larissa Simpson’s error-free serve receive to come out on top.
The Broncos travel to Mammoth today and will host Rosamond Thursday, Oct. 6.
