The Bishop Union High School volleyball team started its season early as the Lady Broncos hosted Burroughs in the season opener last week.
The Broncos were prepared for a tough match from the large Burros, and although they were not victorious, they impressively held their own and competed fiercely with scores of 16-25, 19-25 and 19-25, according to coach Linda Frigerio
Senior setter Zoe Dailey served an impressive 100%, serving 18 times with six aces and had 18 assists.
Senior outside hitters Cora Van Nest and Morgan Dondero led the team with six kills apiece and impressive positive hitting percentages.
Right-side hitter senior Eva Weaver had four kills and sophomore Liz Ellsworth stepped in and collected three kills and three blocks.
Junior middle Lilly Morrison collected two kills.
Sophomore middle Delaney Kalk had one kill and three blocks.
Sophomore middle Peyton Kalk was fierce at the net with two blocks as well.
Junior libero Jaden Davis ran the team’s defense with 36 serve receives and six digs, supported by senior defensive specialist Larissa Simpson who served 92%, and collected two digs.
The hustle, heart and focus on technique exceeded Frigerio’s expectations as she returned to coaching BUHS volleyball, the coach reported.
Tuesday night’s match gives the team and fans a lot to look forward to this season and she has no doubt that this young, athletic and talent laden team will be successful.
The Broncos is scheduled to host Lone Pine at home Tuesday, Aug. 30.