The Bishop Union High School volleyball team started its season early as the Lady Broncos hosted Burroughs in the season opener last week.

The Broncos were prepared for a tough match from the large Burros, and although they were not victorious, they impressively held their own and competed fiercely with scores of 16-25, 19-25 and 19-25, according to coach Linda Frigerio

