The Broncos tennis team defeated Rosamond Tuesday by a final score of 6 - 3. The singles scored 4 points for the team.
Senior Karina Jackson won her first league singles match 6-2, 6-2.
“Karina’s serve has really improved and that helped her a lot,” said Patty Cummings, head coach.
Ava Arceo also won her first singles match 6-2, 2-6, then won her tie break 10-5.
Olivia Ellis easily won 6-1, 6-2, as did Dominique Osland 6-1, 6-1.
Emma Thornburg brought her first set to a tie break losing 7-4 then dropped her second set 3-6.
Ximena Cervantes played the number one player from Rosamond also forcing a tie break for the third set. Her scores 2-6, 6-2. and a tie break loss of 9-11.
In doubles Leslie Mena and Laurel McElroy won in straight sets 6-0, 6-1, as did the team of Ellis and Osland 6-2, 6-0.
“Leslie and Laurel just click as partners on the court,” said Cummings. “They communicate well and seem to have a great time playing together.”
The team of Thornburg and Ximena Cervantes lost their first set 2-6 and their second set 5-7
“This team always pulls together,” said Cummings. “So far they have not lost a match. Desert was unable to make the trip here but Bishop will go there on Oct. 19.”
The Broncos will compete against Kern Valley at 1 p.m. today on their home courts.