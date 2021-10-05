Bishop Union High School cross country teams competed against Mammoth at home on the 3-mile Tungsten Hills course.
The boy’s team defeated Mammoth by a score of 22/38 (lowest score wins in cross country meets).
Senior Diego Honda won the race in a time of 18:10.
Sophomore Alexander Adkins was third with a time of 19:24, junior Kyle Schaniel was fifth with a time of 19:27, senior Dominic Westervelt was sixth with a time of 19:52.
Freshman Denzel Gomez was seventh with a time of 21:12, freshman Steven Veenker was eighth with a time of 22:14, freshman Alex Eide was 12th with a time of 23:05, sophomore Josh Wilson was 16th with a time of 29:29 and freshman Elias Downard was 17th with a time of 32:20.
These times demonstrate the hard work and dedication it takes to win a league race.
Sophomore Ashley Fitt won the girls varsity race with a time of 22:26.
Last week the boy’s team defeated Frazier Mountain with a score of 15/47.
Diego Honda won the boy’s varsity race and Ashley Fitt won the girl’s varsity race.