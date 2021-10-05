Bishop Union High School girls cross country runner Ashley Fitt

Bishop Union High School girls cross country runner Ashley Fitt outran the competition Wednesday to place first against Mammoth Lakes on the Broncos home course in the Tungsten Hills.

 Submitted photo

Bishop Union High School cross country teams competed against Mammoth at home on the 3-mile Tungsten Hills course.

The boy’s team defeated Mammoth by a score of 22/38 (lowest score wins in cross country meets).

 Senior Diego Honda won the race in a time of 18:10.

Sophomore  Alexander Adkins was third with a time of 19:24, junior Kyle Schaniel was fifth with a time of 19:27,  senior Dominic Westervelt was sixth with a time of 19:52.

Freshman Denzel Gomez was seventh with a time of 21:12, freshman Steven Veenker was eighth with a time of 22:14, freshman Alex Eide was 12th with a time of 23:05, sophomore Josh Wilson was 16th with a time of 29:29 and freshman  Elias Downard was 17th with a time of  32:20.

These times demonstrate the hard work and dedication it takes to win a league race.

Sophomore Ashley Fitt won the girls varsity race with a time of 22:26.

Last week the boy’s team defeated Frazier Mountain with a score of 15/47.

Diego Honda won the boy’s varsity race and Ashley Fitt won the girl’s varsity race.

Recommended for you