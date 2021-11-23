hool cross country runner Ashley Fitt placed third out of 113 runners in the CIF Central Section Cross Country Championships Divisional IV race Thursday in Fresno.
Fitt ran a personal record time of 20:01 over the 5000 meter course.
Fitt’s third-place finish qualifies her to compete at the CIF State Championships on Saturday.
Bishop cross country runner Diego Honda placed fifth-out of 166 runners in the Division IV race in a personal record time of 16:44 over the 5000 meter course.
Honda’s finish qualifies him to run at the CIF State Championships on Saturday.
The Broncos boys team placed third in the Division IV race out of 22 teams. Kyle Schaniel placed 14 in a personl record time of 17:22, Ezra Spoonhunter placed 27 in a personal record time of 18:05, Alexander Adkins placed 31 in a time of 18:11, Denzel Gomez placed 42 in a time of 19:05 and Steven Veenker placed 67 in a personal record time of 19:30.