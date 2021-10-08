The Bishop Union High School tennis team traveled to Kern Valley on Tuesday, defeating the Broncs by a final score 5-4.
Coach Patty Cummings said it was definitely a battle winning against Kern Valley. The Broncos had five tie breakers in four different matches and were able to win all five.
The last match on the court with the score tied at 4-4 was the doubles team of Olivia Ellis and Darby Swanson. They won their first set in a tie break 7-1, lost their second set 4-6 which forced another tie break which they won 10-1. This win gave bishop their fifth point of the match for the win.
Bishop’s Jacee Carpenter won her singles match by besting her opponent in a tie break, 10-7. Ximena Cervantes lost, 2-6, 3-6. Emma Thornburg also lost to Kern Valley, 4-6, 4-6.
Broncos Dominique Osland had a very long match but battled it out 7-5, 3-6, then 10-6 for the tie break win.
Ellis won her singles match, 4-6, 6-4, and her tie-break 11-9.
Swanson won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
The other doubles teams for the day, Carpenter and Cervantes lost, 1-6, 4-6, as did the team of Leslie Mena and Ava Arceo, 1-6, 1-6.
Laurel McElroy and Karina Jackson also played doubles but lost, 2-6, 2-6.