The Bishop Union High School boys and girls cross-country teams traveled on Sept. 18 to Norco in the L.A. area to compete in the 40th annual Woodbridge Cross-Country Invitational.
The meet offered competition against some of the best runners in our state and the nation. The meet also provides the runners with the opportunity to run 3 miles at night under the lights.
Every athlete on the team ran hard and recorded a personal best performance.
Sophomore Ashley Fitt, the only female runner at Bishop Union High School, improved her personal best by over two minutes. She placed 27th out of 207 runners with a time of 19:10.70.
Senior, Diego Honda placed 21st out of 195 runners with a personal best time for 3 miles of 15:59.20.
Other Broncos achieving new personal best times in Norco include Alexander Adkins 17:23.0, Ezra Spoonhunter 17:36.9, Kyle Schaniel 17:48.9, Denzel Gomez 18:04.68, William Twomey 19:26 and Steven Veenker 19:29.24.