The Bishop Union High School Broncos. after struggling to find an opponent last week due to logistics, agreed to drive to and play Highland High School in Bakersfield at 10 p.m. Thursday night.The Bronocs ended up losing the game, 28-20.
Coach Arnie Palu said he wanted to give a big thanks to the Bronco staff and the school's Athletic Director Stacy Van Nest, who drove vans to allow the Broncos to play.
"We ultimately lost. 28-20, but it was a great experience for the team," Palu said.
Colt Matteson had a great overall game making nine solo tackles on defense. Kennedy Batchelder also had a strong game on defense making 13 total tackles. Walker Rost-Kruger had a productive night at receiver, pulling in two catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Zack Majorro added two more touchdowns to his total for the season with one on the ground and one reception from quarterback Jakob Redmond.
Next up for the Broncos is a trip to rival Kern Valley on Friday.