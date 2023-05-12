Broncos buck the Broncs

Bishop Union High School short stop Will Kemp beats a Kern Vally Bronc to second base for the out during a home game Thursday, which the Broncos won, 8-5. The Broncos wrapped up their regular season with an overall record of 12-3 and 12-2 in High Desert League play.

 Photo by Bob Rice

Bishop Union High School short stop Will Kemp beats a Kern Vally Bronc to second base for the out during a home game Thursday, which the Broncos won, 8-5. The Broncos wrapped up their regular season with an overall record of 12-3 and 12-2 in High Desert League play.

Tags

Recommended for you