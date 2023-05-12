Bishop Union High School short stop Will Kemp beats a Kern Vally Bronc to second base for the out during a home game Thursday, which the Broncos won, 8-5. The Broncos wrapped up their regular season with an overall record of 12-3 and 12-2 in High Desert League play.
featured
Broncos buck the Broncs
- Photo by Bob Rice
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- C5 Studios in Bishop to unveil new community mural in Whitney Alley
- County board meeting to start at earlier time
- Residents, visitors urged to use caution as area temperatures rise
- School district elaborates on settlement with parents
- Broncos buck the Broncs
- Eastern Sierra Employment Day set for Tuesday
- Residents urged to protect themselves from mosquitoes
- Memorial Day poppies
Popular Content
Articles
- District agrees to $400,000 settlement over COVID policies
- When Opportunity Zones knock
- GoFundMe account set up for Independence woman’s family
- Parts of City Park off limits due to potential flooding concerns
- Area residents urged to get ready for the runoff now
- Motorcyclist killed in accident on CA-190 in Death Valley National Park
- Bishop police chief to head Tehachapi force
- Deputy shoots aggressive dog while issuing search warrant
- Gabby Barrett in concert (April 28, Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds)
- Great Basin Bakery outlet store to have soft opening soon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.