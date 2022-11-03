Broncos beat Boron to secure league championship

Bishop Union High School football player Elijah Reynolds in play action Friday against Boron to win the High Desert League Championship. The Broncos won 37-6 and will advances to the CIF Central Section Division 5 Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 10.

 Photo by Gary Young

The Bishop Union High School football team wrapped up an undefeated regular season and secured its third-straight High Desert League Championship Friday night with a 37-6 win over Boron.

Bishop now advances to the CIF Central Section Division 5 Tournament.

