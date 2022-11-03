Broncos beat Boron to secure league championship

The Bishop Union High School football team wrapped up an undefeated regular season and secured its third-straight High Desert League Championship Friday night with a 37-6 win over Boron.
Bishop now advances to the CIF Central Section Division 5 Tournament.
The Broncos are the No. 1 seed receiving a first round bye and will face the winner of the No. 8 and No. 9 match up between Pioneer Valley and Delano. The quarterfinal game will be played on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bishop Union’s John Schwab Field.
In the regular season finale, Bishop celebrated homecoming with a 37-6 win over Boron. Both teams entered the game with 3-0 records in HDL play. The Broncos opened up a 17-0 halftime lead with touchdown runs by Cain Omohundro and Austin Powell along with a 30-yard field goal from Victor Esparza.
The Bronco defense kept Boron off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter. The defense had four interceptions on the night with picks from Cheveyo Marques, Cain Omohundro, Elijah Reynolds and Nate Navarrete. Reynolds returned his interception 35 yards for a touchdown.
Omohundro had six solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Isaac Reno had seven total tackles as did Carson Schmidt who also had a pass break up. Defensive lineman Reese Dondero and Wes Jorgensen both had three solo tackles. Middle linebacker Albert Cano had three solo tackles including two tackles for loss.
Several JV players were called up for the game and made strong contributions. Richie Talavera had four solo tackles including a tackle for loss and Garin Pritchard made four total tackles and Malachi Orrick had three tackles.
The Bronco offense featured a balanced attack with Cain Omohundro rushing for 103 yards (all in the first half) and quarterback Boden St. Marie completing 10 of 18 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Austin Powell caught two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown and Albert Cano caught a pair of passes for 35 yards.
• Overall – Cain Omohundro, senior, had a big night on both sides of the ball with 10 carries for 103 rushing yards and a touchdown on offense along with six solo tackles including two tackles for a loss and an interception returned 50 yards.
• Offensive – Boden St. Marie, quarterback, completed 10 of 18 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Added 36 yards rushing for the offense that didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter.
• Defensive – Carson Schmidt, senior, safety, had another great game leading the secondary. Carson had three solo tackles and four assists. Made a great pass break up on the game’s opening play.
• Special teams – Elijah Reynolds, made two solo tackles on special teams and also had a pick six for the Bronco defense.