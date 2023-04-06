Broncos baseball beats Boron

Bishop Union High School baseball player Victor Esparza, a junior outfielder, saw action at the plate during the Broncos game against Boron on Tuesday. The Broncos beat Boron, 16-7, in the home conference game. Bishop is 3-2 overall and 3-1 in High Desert League play. The Broncos are scheduled to play an away game next at California City at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. The team’s next home game is set for April 21 against Frazier Mountain.

Photo by Bob Rice

 Photo by Bob Rice

