The Bishop JV boys basketball team attended the Arvin JV basketball tournament Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 after only a week’s worth of practice with the whole team
With a chance to win the tournament, the Broncos ended up with two wins and 1 loss.
On Nov. 18, the team played two schools with enrollments close to 2,000 students and won the first game 35-29 and lost the second 33-29.
Both games the student athletes hustled all over the court and played very tough defense. The Bronco offense struggled a little at times, which is to be expected so early in the season.
The team played against another big school Nov. 19 and came away with the win 50-12.
Coach Matt Kemp said Overall he was proud of the boys and looks forward to the rest of the season.
The Bronco JV team is set to take the court against Mammoth Lakes on Dec. 16.
