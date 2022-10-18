The Bishop Union High School football team improved to 7-0 on the season with a 26-6 win over rival Kern Valley Friday night.
The Broncos will be back on the road next week traveling to Rosamond as High Desert League play continues.
Bishop will return home the following week for homecoming and the regular season finale with Boron.
Kern Valley scored on its opening drive but the Bronco defense would not allow another score.
Senior Albert Cano played big role on Senior Night with a team high eight solo tackles. Fellow senior Reese Dondero had four solos and three tackles for loss. Senior Cain Omohundro made five solo stops and senior Cheveyo Marquez made four solo tackles and broke up a pass.
Junior Austin Powell made four solo tackles with a quarterback sack and a tackle for loss.
Safeties Carson Schmidt and Milton Michel had five and three total tackles respectively with Michel also breaking up a pass.
Offensively running back Cain Omohundro had a team high 114 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Boden St. Marie completed 13 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown to Aden Arndal.
The offensive line of Reese Dondero, Kaelan Smith, Bryce Lyons, Diego Ugalde and Carlos Sualez had a strong night in the trenches.
Seniors honored
The Broncos honored their senior class prior to kickoff. This year’s seniors include Aden Arndal, Glen Barfield Dukes, Albert Cano, John Cortes, Reese Dondero, Riley Eropkin, Jayda Jackson, Christopher Lopez, Bryce Lyons, Cheveyo Marquez, Nathan Navarrete, Cain Omohundro, Isaac Reno, Carson Schmidt and Kaelan Smith.
Players of the game
• Overall, Cain Omohundro, senior, rushed for 114 yards on 24 carries, caught five passes for 54 yards for the offense; made five solo tackles for the defense.
• Offensive, Boden St. Marie, junior, quarterback, completed 13 of 25 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown; added 36 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.
• Defensive, Albert Cano, senior, middle linebacker, made eight solo tackles, including two tackles for loss; led a Bronco defense that kept KV off the scoreboard for the final three quarters.
• Special Teams, Milton Michel, sophomore, handled the punt and kickoff returns for the Broncos; opened the second half with a key 35-yard return.
