Girls basketball, ranked No. 13 in the Division 5 Central Section Championships, will travel to Coalinga Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a 5:30 p.m. game time. Students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

Boys soccer is ranked No. 4 in the Division 5 Central Section Championships and will host McFarland High School Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. at the John Schwab Field at Bishop Union High School.  Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you