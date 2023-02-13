Girls basketball, ranked No. 13 in the Division 5 Central Section Championships, will travel to Coalinga Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a 5:30 p.m. game time. Students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m.
Boys soccer is ranked No. 4 in the Division 5 Central Section Championships and will host McFarland High School Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. at the John Schwab Field at Bishop Union High School. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball is ranked No. 10 in the Division 4 Central Section Championships and will travel to Washington Union on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a 5 p.m. game time. Students will be dismissed at 10 a.m.
Girls soccer, the High Desert League champions, is ranked No. 3 in the Division 4 Central Section Championships and will host Ridgeview High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the John Schwab Field at BUHS. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
With CIF playoffs all tickets for all sports must be purchased through Gofan. General Admission is $7, students and senior citizens are $5; https://gofan.co/app/school/CA18740