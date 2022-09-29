The Bishop High School Varsity Volleyball team continued league play the week of Sept. 19 and collected two wins versus Cal City and Boron.
The Bishop High School Varsity Volleyball team continued league play the week of Sept. 19 and collected two wins versus Cal City and Boron.
The Broncos dominated Cal City with an extremely strong offensive outing.
Morgan Dondero was fierce with 10 kills, racking up a 46% kill percentage.
Cora Van Nest added five kills, while Eva Weaver and Lilly Morrison attacked with four kills each.
Sophomore Delaney Kalk’s slide attack was unstoppable with three kills, giving her a 100% kill percentage.
Jaden Davis’ 3 aces and 95% serving percentage kept the Ravens off balance, while the Broncos played some of their best defense to date.
Eva Weaver led the strong defense with 11 digs, Jaden Davis had 10, and Morgan Dondero dug 8 hits of her own.
Delaney Kalk and Lilly Morrison dominated the net with five and three blocks respectively. They demoralized Cal City by roofing their hitters.
The highlight of the Bishop victory over Boron was the team’s exceptional serving. Four players served 100%: Delaney Kalk, Morgan Dondero, Jaden Davis (4 aces) and Eva Weaver (4 aces).
Bishop’s senior pin hitters Morgan Dondero and Eva Weaver dominated the hitting with 12 and 8 kills respectively.
Senior Cora Van Nest added five kills of her own, racking up the highest killing % in the group.
Lilly Morrison had four kills and sophomores Delaney Kalk, three kills, Liz Elsworth, two kills, and Peyton Kalk, one kill, added their strong swings to the team’s victory. All of these kills were made possible by the outstanding setting of Zoe Dailey and her 29 assists.
Once again, Bishop’s dynamic defensive duo of Jaden Davis and Larissa Simpson executed their service receive beautifully and dug everything Boron could hit at them.
