The Bishop Union High School volleyball team hosted Cal City Thursday and swept the Ravens in three.
The attacking was led by Eva Weaver and Delaney Kalk’s high-hitting percentages at .364. Morgan Dondero’s attacks found the floor with her team high of 9 kills. Cal City struggled with the ferocity of the Bishop serves. Morgan Dondero had 18 aces, Cora Van Nest 11 aces and Eva Weaver had 10 aces.
In the absence of middle hitter/blocker Lilly Morrison, sophomores Liz Elllsworth and Delaney Kalk worked fiercely at the net, collecting two blocks each. The hustle and digs provided by Jaden Davis (8 digs) and Eva Weaver (6 digs) made for some of the most exciting rallies of the season.
The Broncos traveled to Desert on Oct. 11 and swept the Scorpions also in three.
The Bronco hitters put on a clinic with their well-placed attacks – Eva Weaver hit .667% with 4 kills, Delay Kalk hit .556% with 5 kills and Cora Van Nest hit .455% with 6 kills.
Larissa Simpson enjoyed the rare opportunity to be a hitter and collected 2 kills as well.
All of these attacks were beautifully set up through the serve receiving of libero Jaden Davis, and the sets of Zoe Dailey and Megan Westervelt. Desert was unable to handle the powerful serving of the Broncos.
Morgan Dondero served for 18 aces, Eva Weaver also had 18 aces and Delaney Kalk racked up her season high of 15 aces.
Bishop High School volleyball wraps up High Desert League play next week as they travel to Boron today and host Kern Valley for Senior Night on Thursday, Oct. 20.