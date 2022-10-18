The Bishop Union High School volleyball team hosted Cal City Thursday and swept the Ravens in three. 

The attacking was led by Eva Weaver and Delaney Kalk’s high-hitting percentages at .364. Morgan Dondero’s attacks found the floor with her team high of 9 kills. Cal City struggled with the ferocity of the Bishop serves.  Morgan Dondero had 18 aces, Cora Van Nest 11 aces and Eva Weaver had 10 aces.

