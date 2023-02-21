Two Bishop Union High School wrestlers attended the Masters tournament this past weekend.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
Two Bishop Union High School wrestlers attended the Masters tournament this past weekend.
John Drew and Will Hennarty both wrestled well and Hennarty qualified for the state championships this weekend.
According to wrestling coach Ken Dutton, Hennarty is the first wrestler to represent the high school in the state championships since Randy Rogers in 1985.
Dutton and coach Mark Hodges say they are very proud of Hennarty, who begins his journey to the state championships this weekend.
