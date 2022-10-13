Alissa McCormick

Bishop Union High School's Alissa McCormick in play action against Rosamond.

 Photo by tennis coach Patty Cummings

The Bishop Union High School tennis team hosted Rosamond on Tuesday.  The final score was Bishop 9, Rosamond 0

Brianna Stange played No. 1 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0.

