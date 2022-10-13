The Bishop Union High School tennis team hosted Rosamond on Tuesday. The final score was Bishop 9, Rosamond 0
Brianna Stange played No. 1 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Emma Thornburg won 6-0, 6-0.
Sabrina Elwell won 6-0, 6-0.
Ellie Crall won 6-0, 6-0.
Sydney McAdam won 6-0, 6-1
Alissa McCormick won 6-3, 6-1.
The doubles teams for the day, Jodie Bedore and Jesi Ferrell, competed against Rosamond’s No. 1, winning 6-1, 6-2.
Harleen Jammu and Rose Bracken won 6-2, 6-4 .
Sydney Norcross and Dani Carr also won 6-1, 6-0.
Presley Carr also played some singles winning a set 7-5.
The Broncos will be away at Kern Valley today for their next match.
