Cross country
• Sept. 7, at Burroughs Invitational, 2 p.m.
• Sept. 14, at Mammoth, HDL Invitational, 3 p.m.
• Sept. 16, at Woodbridge (Irvine), TBD
• Sept. 21, vs. Frazier Mountain, 3 p.m.
• Sept. 28, at Mammoth, 3 p.m.
• Oct. 5, vs. Rosamond, 3 p.m.
• Oct. 8, at Clovis Invitational, TBD
• Oct. 12, at Desert, 3 p.m.
• Oct. 19, vs. Cal City, 3 p.m.
• Oct. 21, at Mt. SAC, TBD
• Oct. 26, at Boron, 3 p.m.
• Nov. 2, vs. Kern Valley, 3 p.m.
• Nov. 9, at Cal City HDL Finals, 2 p.m.
• Nov. 17, at Section Finals Woodward Park, TBD
• Nov. 26, at Section Finals Woodward Park, TBD
Football
• Aug. 12, at Boron, scrimmage, 4 p.m. JV, 6 p.m. Varsity
• Aug. 19, at Lindsay, 5 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Aug. 26, vs. Yosemite, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Sept. 2, vs. Fernley, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Sept. 8, at Burroughs, 4 p.m. JV,
• Sept. 9, at Burroughs, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Sept. 23, at RIM, 3:15 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Sept. 30, at Cal City, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Oct. 7, at Desert, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Oct. 14, vs. Kern Valley, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Oct. 21, at Rosamond, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Oct. 28, vs. Boron,
HOMECOMING, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
Tennis
• Sept. 1, vs. Golden Valley, 3:30 p.m.
• Sept. 16, at Burroughs, 3 p.m.
• Sept. 29, at Rosamond, 1 p.m.
• Oct. 4, vs. Kern Valley, 1 p.m.
• Oct. 6, at Desert, 1 p.m.
• Oct. 11, vs. Rosamond, 1 p.m.
• Oct. 13, at Kern Valley, 1 p.m.
• Oct. 18, vs. Desert, 1 p.m.
• Oct. 20, HDL Finals (at Bishop), 11 a.m.
Volleyball
• Aug. 16, vs. Burroughs, 4 p.m.
• Aug. 30, vs. Lone Pine, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 6, at Frazier Mountain, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 8, vs. Mammoth, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 9-10, at Mammoth Tourney, Varsity only, TBD
• Sept. 13, at Rosamond, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 15, vs. Desert, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 16-17, at Cal City tourney, JV and Varsity, TBD
• Sept. 20, at Cal City, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 22, vs. Boron, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 27, at Kern Valley, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 29, vs Frazier Mountain, 4 p.m.
• Oct. 4, at Mammoth, 4 p.m.
• Oct. 6, vs. Rosamond, 4 p.m.
• Oct. 11, at Desert, 4 p.m.
• Oct. 13, vs. Cal City, 4 p.m.
• Oct. 18, at Boron, 4 p.m.
• Oct. 20, vs. Kern Valley, 4 p.m.
