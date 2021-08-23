BUHS football Zach Mojarro

Bishop Union High School’s Zach Mojarro charges down the field Friday night during Bishop’s opening game of the season at home against Lindsay High School. Mojarro carried the ball across the goal line six times during the game scoring 36 points for the Broncos. Bishop defeated Lindsay by a final score of 45-16.

 Mike Chacanaca

The Bishop Union High School football team saw a great start for its season, winning the game against Lindsay High School, 45-16. Head Coach Arnie Paul said it was wonderful to have football at John Schwab Field for the first time since December of 2019. "Big thanks to all the fans who came out to support the JV and varsity teams," Palu said. "We played well and will now hit the road for back-to-back road games to Yerington and Fernley Nevada."

Tags

Recommended for you