The Bishop Union High School football team saw a great start for its season, winning the game against Lindsay High School, 45-16. Head Coach Arnie Paul said it was wonderful to have football at John Schwab Field for the first time since December of 2019. "Big thanks to all the fans who came out to support the JV and varsity teams," Palu said. "We played well and will now hit the road for back-to-back road games to Yerington and Fernley Nevada."
Bishop Union High School football wins season opener
