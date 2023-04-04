The Bishop Union High School track and field team hosted the team from Rosamond March 29.
The Broncos won the boys varsity meet 67 points to Rosamond’s 30 points.
Meet highlights
Joseph Lent won both the boy’s varsity discus and shot put.
Nick Calderon won both the 100/200 meters, third in shot put, first in the 4 x 400 meter relay.
Freshman Ben Rowan won the varsity 300 meter hurdle race and third in the 400 meters.
Alexander Adkins had four wins the 1600 meters, 800 meters, 3200 meters and the 4 x 400 relay.
Bishop Union lost the girls varsity meet to Rosamond 32/55 points.
Meet highlights
Ashley Fitt had three first place finishes in the 1600 meters, 800 meters, the 4 x 400 meter relay, and second in the high jump.
Audrey Cokeley had two first place finishes in the 400 meters and the 4 x 400 relay, and two second place finishes in the 200 meters and 100 meter races.
The Broncos were scheduled to attend the April 1 West Coast Relays, in Fresno, though details were not available as of press time Monday.
