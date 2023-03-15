The Bishop Union High School track and field team competed for the first time this season on March 7 and March 9.
On March 7, the team traveled to the Burro’s invitational held at Cerro Coso College in Ridgecrest.
On March 9, some team members traveled to the Kern Invitational at liberty High School in Bakersfield. The team members got valuable experience in their first competitive opportunities of the season.
Here are some of the highlights.
Audrey Cokeley got second place in the 400 meters in a time of 72.58.
Anwyn Benson got a third place in the 400 meters in a time of 73.86.
Joseph Lent got two fifth places in the discus and shot put with distances of 93’41/2” and 33’101/2”.
Ben Rowan raced the JV 200 meters in a time of 30.0.
Blake Braaten raced the JV 400 meters in a time of 63.28.
Caleb Fitt raced the JV 400 meters in a time of 65.58.
Dre Gardner placed third in the JV discus with a distance of 75’10”.
Jordan Lemons placed third in the JV long jump in a distance of 14’ 3/4”, a fourth place in the shot put in a distance of 27’7”, and two sixth place finishes in the JV 100 meters and the discus with a 13.42 and a 63’2”.
Denzel Gomez had to fourth place finishes in the 400 meters and the 800 meters in times of 60.43 and 2:20.94, he also ran on the 4 x 200 meter relay and the 4 x 400 meter relay. The throwers finished the the day of racing by running a spectacular 4 x 100 meter relay in the near dark, under cold and windy conditions to finish in third place.
On March 9, track team members traveled to the Kern Invitational held at Liberty High School in Bakersfield.
Here are the meet highlights.
Alexander Adkins and Denzel Gomez both raced the 1600 meters and the 800 meterd. In times of 4:56.54 and 5:12.40 in the 1600 meters and 2:15.10 and 2:20 in the 800 meters.
Audrey Cokeley and Anwyn Benson ran in both the 400 meters and the 200 meters. In times of 73.69 and 75.12 in the 400 meters and 31.68 and 34.25 in the 200 meters.
Alex Eide and Josh Wilson competed in both the triple jump and the long jump. With distances of 29’0” and 26’0” in the triple jump and 14’0” and 13’05” in the long jump.
Coming up for the Broncos track and field team:
• March 17-18, Dublin Distance Fiesta, Dublin, TBD
• March 22, Kern Valley, Mammoth, Kern Valley; 3 p.m.
• March 24, Larry Lung, Visalia, TBD
• March 29, Rosamond, Bishop; 3 p.m.
• April 1, West Coast Relays, Fresno, TBD
