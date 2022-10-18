The Bishop Union High School tennis team traveled to Kern Valley on Thursday. Final score Bishop 6, Kern Valley 3.
With the score at 4 for Bishop and 2 for Kern Valley, the doubles teams took to the courts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Inyo Register PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Inyo County 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 6 Months
|$49.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 12 Months
|$97.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 6 Months
|$56.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 12 Months
|$109.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Week
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$34.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$66.00
|for 365 days
The Bishop Union High School tennis team traveled to Kern Valley on Thursday. Final score Bishop 6, Kern Valley 3.
With the score at 4 for Bishop and 2 for Kern Valley, the doubles teams took to the courts.
The first team out was sophomore Sydney Norcross and Dani Carr. They played against Kern’s No. 3 team and won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3 to get the final fifth point to win the match.
Jesi Ferrell and Jodie Bedore played the tough No. 2 team and came up short, losing 3-6, 1-6.
Seniors Olivia Ellis and Emma Thornburg also added a point as the No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-1.
On the singles side, Olivia Ellis brought her match to a tie-break, winning the first set 6-1, losing 3-6, and losing the tie-break 6-10. Brianna Stange also had a tie-break in her match, first set 6-3, second set was 6-6 so she played a seven-point tie-break, winning that 7-1.
Emma Thornburg won 6-0, 6-0.
Sabrina Elwell was ahead in her match but was injured and had to retire her set.
Harleen Jammu won her first set 6-4, lost her second set 5-7, then won her tie-break, 10-7.
Alissa McCormick won her match 6-1, 6-1.
Next up the Broncos take on the Desert Scorpions at home today.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.