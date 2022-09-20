The Bishop Union High School tennis team traveled to Ridgecrest on Friday to take on the Burros.
The Southern Section match format was played with 18 sets being played.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Inyo Register PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Inyo County 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 6 Months
|$49.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 12 Months
|$97.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 6 Months
|$56.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 12 Months
|$109.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Week
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$34.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$66.00
|for 365 days
The Bishop Union High School tennis team traveled to Ridgecrest on Friday to take on the Burros.
The Southern Section match format was played with 18 sets being played.
A total of 10 sets would need to be won to win the match for the day.
The match consists of three doubles teams and three singles teams.
Although the Broncos played well, they were only able to win one set for the day on the doubles side.
The single match won for the day came from the team of seniors Olivia Ellis and Dominique Osland. They won 7-6 with a 7-2 tie-break score. They lost their other two sets, 5-7 and 1-6.
Other doubles scores for the day included:
• Ellie Crall and Sydney Norcross, 0-6 and 2-6
• Jodie Bedore and Jesi Ferrell, 2-6 and 0-6
• Ellie Crall and Dani Carr, 2-6
• Brianna Stange and Rose Bracken, 0-6
The singles for the day were:
• Emma Thornburg, 3-6, 0-6, 2-6
• Sydney McAdam, 2-6, 3-6, 0-6
• Sabrina Elwell, 1-6, 1-6
• Harleen Jammu, 4-6
The Broncos are scheduled to travel to Rosamond Thursday, Sept. 29 to start league action against the Roadrunners.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.