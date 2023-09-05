Mia Montano buhs tennis.tif

Mia Montano is one of the seven first-year players that make up this year’s Bishop Union High School tennis team.

 Photo courtesy of Patty Cummings

gh School girls tennis team hosted Burroughs on Friday in a non-league match that consisted of a total of 18 sets. 

Bishop won 5 of the 18 sets all on the doubles side. Ania Durham and Cadence Nott won 6-3 and lost 1 set 0-6. Ania Durham then played with Destanee Barajas and they won their set in a tie-break 7-6 (6-2). The team of Xitlaly Solorio and Brook Oney easily won their 2 sets 6-0 6-2. The last set of the day was won by Mia Montano and LuciaElia with a score of 6-1.

