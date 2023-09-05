gh School girls tennis team hosted Burroughs on Friday in a non-league match that consisted of a total of 18 sets.
Bishop won 5 of the 18 sets all on the doubles side. Ania Durham and Cadence Nott won 6-3 and lost 1 set 0-6. Ania Durham then played with Destanee Barajas and they won their set in a tie-break 7-6 (6-2). The team of Xitlaly Solorio and Brook Oney easily won their 2 sets 6-0 6-2. The last set of the day was won by Mia Montano and LuciaElia with a score of 6-1.
Coach Patty Cummings noted that all seven team members are first-year players and this was their first match “so it was great to see them do so well.”
Other scores in doubles were Presley Carr and Lucia Elia, 5-7; Presley Carr and Amelia Winters, 0-6; and Xitlaly Solorio and Sophia Ablanaedo, 1-6.
The singles matches featured tough competition but the Broncos were still able to pick up a few games.
Returning player Sydney Norcross was No. 1 for the day. She played 2 sets with scores of 4-6 and 1-6, then Harshvi Raulji subbed in and ended with a score of 1-6.
Scout Osland played No. 2 singles. Her scores were 3-6, 2-6, and 2-6.
Dani Carr was the No. 3 singles for Bishop with scores of 1-6, 1-6 and 1-6.
The Broncos are set to host Golden Valley at 3:30 p.m. today.