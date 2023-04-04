The Bishop Union High School varsity softball team Bishop hosted Desert High School on Friday at the City Park. Bishop won 21-0 in 5 innings.
Defensively, Baieigh Momberg threw all five innings, facing 21 batters, striking out 9, giving up 3 hits, 2 hit batters and 1 walk.
• Sienna Fuller had 2 hits, 1 hit by pitch, 1 base on balls, and 1 stolen base, scoring 3 times.
• Madi Torres walked 3 times, 2 stolen bases, scoring twice.
• Dani Garcia walked once, scoring once.
• Baileigh Momberg has 1 hit, 2 stolen bases, 2 RBI’s, and scored twice.
• Shea Ludwick was the big hitter for the day with 2 hits, 1 grand slam and 1 double, 1 stolen base, and 6 RBI’s.
• Kristin Sorenson had 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 stolen bases, and 1 RBI and scored twice.
• Jayda Jackson had 2 hits, 2 walks, and 3 stolen bases. 1 RBI and scored twice.
• Katya Fierro had 2 hits, 1 stolen base, and 1 RBI and scored once.
• Larissa Cortez had 1 hit, 1 stolen base, and 1 RBI, and scored once.
• Liv Ellis had 1 hit, 2 walks, 3 stolen bases, 1 RBI, and scored twice.
• Riley Van Nest had 2 hits, 2 walks, and 3 RBI’s and scored 3 times.
The team has four returners from the 2022 season and is 3-0 to start league and 4-1 overall.
Next up, the Broncos host Boron at 3:15 p.m. today.
The Bronco girls JV softball team on March 28 won its league game against Rosamond by a score of 28-8.
Jillian Wolfe pitched 5 innings, striking out 9 and giving up 6 hits.
Ten different Broncos scored runs in the game including Braydee Momberg, who was 6 for 6, Sadie Dishion 4-4, Taylor Currie 4-4, Cadence Nott 3-4, and Serenity Limon 5-5.
The JV softball team lost its season opener to Rosamond 12-10 on March 24. It was a close game with the lead changing every inning. The game ended after 4 innings due to the time limit, just when the Lady Broncos were starting to hit their stride. The Broncos played a great game considering it was only the second game they had played this season.
Jillian Wolfe pitched 4 innings and struck out 13. At the plate she had two doubles and scored 2 runs.
Sophie Dishion had 2 singles and scored 2 runs.
Taylor Currie had 2 singles and scored 2 runs.
Cadence Nott had a single and scored 2 runs.
Alyssa Falck had 2 sacrifice bunts which moved runners into scoring position.
Serenity Limon had 2 base hits.
Azul Aranzubia had 1 base hit.
Braydee Momberg and Ellary Davis each scored a run.