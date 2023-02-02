The Bishop Lady Broncos varsity soccer team remained undefeated in league play with a 5-0 win over the Desert Scorpions at John Swab Field on Tuesday. The team is now 11-0 in High Desert League play and comfortably in first place. The team’s overall record is 14-3-1.
The Bishop Lady Broncos had a slow start until JuliAnna Jackson scored the first goal from a pass from Ellie Crall. Ellie Crall and Alyssa Buchholz each scored a goal from a Sydney Norcross assist. The first half ended with a score of 3 to 0 in favor of the lady Broncos.
During the second half Ellie Crall scored two goals with an assist from JuliAnna Jackson and Elizabeth Ellsworth. The Broncos defense limited the Desert Scorpion shots on goal. Goalies Annabell Mojica and Riley Van Nest prevented the shots on goal from crossing the line.
The final score of the game was 5-0 in favor of the Lady Broncos. This one brings the Broncos to 11-0 in league play with a total of 75 goals scored and only two goals allowed.
The lady Broncos will host Cal City Ravens today for the Senior Night game. Come out and support your Varsity Bronco soccer teams for Senior Night.