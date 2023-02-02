The Bishop Lady Broncos varsity soccer team remained undefeated in league play with a 5-0 win over the Desert Scorpions at John Swab Field on Tuesday. The team is now 11-0 in High Desert League play and comfortably in first place. The team’s overall record is 14-3-1.

The Bishop Lady Broncos had a slow start until JuliAnna Jackson scored the first goal from a pass from Ellie Crall. Ellie Crall and Alyssa Buchholz each scored a goal from a Sydney Norcross assist. The first half ended with a score of 3 to 0 in favor of the lady Broncos.

