The Bishop Union High School JV basketball team traveled to Desert Jan. 31 in hopes of remaining undefeated.
It took an extra 3 minute overtime but Bishop prevailed, 43-39. It was a slow start for both teams as the first half ended with Bishop ahead 12-8.
Desert had the lead going into the fourth quarter and remained ahead going into the final stretch of the game.
That’s when Emory Dondero made a couple key shots and dished out a couple nifty assists to Brady Kalk.
The Broncos came back and tied the game, forcing overtime.
Dondero and Kalk kept up the teamwork as Kalk scored six points in overtime via some nice passes from Dondero.
Richie Talavera added a three points in overtime to seal the victory.
Coach Matt Kemp reported that it was a high intensity back and forth second half and a very fun game to watch.
Brady Kalk had an all-around good game with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Emory Dondero added 12 points to go along with 5 assists, and Richie Talavera came in with 7 and 4 steals.
Weston Dondero had three points and six rebounds, Trace Seitz had three points and two steals, Jackson White added two points and four rebounds and Will Kemp rounded it out with two points.
Elijah Reynolds played great defense and came away with five rebounds and three assists.
The win was a true team effort and the boys’ hard work and tenacious attitudes on the court prevailed, according to coach Matt Kemp.