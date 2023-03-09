Bishop hockey team wins league championship

Members of the Bishop Union High School hockey team include, top row, from left, coach Eric Tillemans, head coach Ken Carpenter, Benjamin O’Neill, Konnor Johnston, Jacob Gilbert, Kobe Carpenter, Aiden Scott, Elliott Douda, Kade Johnston, Kayne Howard, Jonithen Thomson, Aden Arndal, Jack O’Neill,  and coach Chris Talbot; bottom row, from left, Owen Arndal, Birch Ray, Wyatt Douda, Ryan Mojarro, Caleb Gillem, Landin Abbott.

 Photo courtesy of the Bishop Union High School hockey team

The Bishop Union High School Bronco ice hockey team last weekend won the LA Kings High School Hockey League Championship. 

The league consists of 10 teams, mostly based in the LA area, in addition to teams from Las Vegas and Bakersfield. 

