Bishop High tennis wraps up league play vs. Desert

The Bishop Union High School tennis team honored its seniors during its match against Desert Tuesday. Pictured here are, from left, Olivia Ellis, Dom Osland, Emma Thornburg, Jesi Ferrell, Alissa McCormick, Sydney McAdam, Harleen Jammu, Brianna Stange  and Rose Bracken.

 Photo courtesy of coach Patty Cummings

The Bishop Union High School girls tennis team finished up its High Desert League team matches on Tuesday, hosting the Desert Scorpions. 

Just like the last time the two teams met, it was neck and neck throughout the day with five tie-breaks, however, Desert was able to come out on top, 5-4.   

Tags

Recommended for you