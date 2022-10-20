Bishop High tennis wraps up league play vs. Desert

The Bishop Union High School girls tennis team finished up its High Desert League team matches on Tuesday, hosting the Desert Scorpions.
Just like the last time the two teams met, it was neck and neck throughout the day with five tie-breaks, however, Desert was able to come out on top, 5-4.
All the points won for Bishop were scored on the singles side of the match.
The Bronco´s No. 2 singles player Brianna Stange won 6-4 and 7-5.
No. 3 Emma Thornburg won 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 Dom Osland won 6-4, 6-4
No. 5 Sydney McAdam made the day exciting with three tie-breaks in her singles match. The first set tie-break she lost 5-7, she won her second set tie-break, 7-4, then went on to win the 10- point tie-break, 10-5.
Other singles scores included Olivia Ellis 1-6, 4-6.
Alissa McCormick 5-7, 2-6.
In doubles action for the day, Harleen Jammu and Rose Bracken lost 3-6, 2-6
Jesi Ferrell and Jodie Bedore lost 1-6, 3-6.
The last two tie-breaks of the day came from the doubles team of Oliva Ellis and Emma Thornburg. They won their first set 7-5, lost in a tie-break their second set, 4-7, and lost the third set tie-break, 7-10.
“It was senior day,” said coach Patty Cummings. “It was great to see all nine seniors play today and how far they have come, some being first-year players.”
The team says good-bye and good luck to Olivia Ellis, Emma Thornburg, Sydney McAdam, Alissa McCormick, Jesi Ferrell, Brianna Stange, Rose Bracken, Harleen Jammu and Dom Osland.
Next up are the High Desert League individual finals, which are set for 11 a.m. today at Bishop City Park.