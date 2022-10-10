Bishop traveled to Edward’s Air Force on Thursday to take on the Desert Scorpions. Five of the six singles players brought their matches to tie-breaks before the doubles teams went on the court.
Bishop and Desert were tied at 4-4. The team of Danica Carr and Presley Carr lost 0-6, the first set and battled in the second set to a 3-2 lead but then Desert came back to a score a 6-3 win.
Rose Bracken and Harleen Jammu played in the No. 2 spot, which was another great match but fell 3-6, 1-6 in their match. The last doubles match consisted of Brianna Stange and Emma Thornburg
They won their first set 6-4 and lost their second set 5-7 to force a tie- break. The final score of the tie-break was Bishop 7, Desert 10. The final score of the match was Bishop 4, Desert 5.
The singles final scores were Olivia Ellis, 5-7, 7-5, taking her match to a tie-break but losing 4-10. Brianna Stange was the only singles player to win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Emma Thornburg won her first set, 6-0, 2-6 then won her tie-break, 10-8. Dominique Osland won her first set, 6-2, lost the second 4-6 and won a tie-break 10-3. Sydney McAdam lost 5-7, won 6-4 and won her tie-break, 10-5. Jesi Ferrell won her first set 6-3, lost her second set 5-7, but lost her tie-break, 3-10.
“It’s pretty uncommon for a tennis match to have six out of the nine matches turn into tie-breaks but it just shows how this Bronco team never gives up,” said coach Patty Cummings.
The Broncos now are 2-1 and they will get another chance to play Desert on Oct. 18 at home. Next up for the Broncos will be Rosamond at home on Tuesday.
It was a perfect day for tennis on Tuesday when the Broncos hosted the Kern Valley Broncs. The final score was 8-1 with the Broncos only giving up one set in the doubles.
“It’s great to see the improvement the girls have made,” Cummings said. “They are now thinking more about strategy and taking their time between points.”
The singles remained strong again sweeping all six matches.
“We were two for two when it came to the tie-breaks, one in singles and one in doubles, which shows that the girls are becoming mentally strong when it comes to pressure,” she said.
The six singles for the day consisted of No. 1 Olivia Ellis winning 6-3, 6-4; Brianna Stange, 6-2, 6-1; Emma Thornburg, 6-0, 6-1; Sabrina Elwell, 6-1, 6-1; Dominique Osland fought back a 2-6 loss to win the second set, 6-2 and the tie-break, 10-4.
Sydney McAdam also won 6-2, 6-2.
It was quite a battle for the doubles team of Olivia Ellis and Emma Thornburg, though the score was on Broncos side, 6-3,6-2.
“The Broncs No. 1 had some great serving and points against Bishop but they could not hold off Ellis and Thornburg,” Cummings said.
Seniors Harleen Jammu and Rose Bracken were the other team to battle to a tie-break. They won their first set 6-2, dropped their second set 6-3, then won the tie-break, 10-5.
Sophomores Ellie Crall and Jodie Bedore lost 0-6 in their first set and battled back to in their second set to get three games but the Broncs ended up on top 6-3 for the lone win of the day for the Broncs.