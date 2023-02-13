Twelve students from Bishop High School competed in Alpine Ski Racing with Mammoth and Rim of the World High Schools on Jan. 26 and 27.
The students participated in two Giant Slalom (GS) races on the first day and two Slalom races on the second.
The stellar race department at Mammoth Mountain facilitated the event for the students.
Ski team coaches Bill Egan and Ilissa Twomey were both extremely proud of all the racers for their focus, grit and dedication.
In preparing for the races, the students rise early each Sunday, leaving Bishop just as the sun is rising to train all day. The hard work of the team’s seven first time ski racers and five veteran racers paid off. It is not easy to face down that steep terrain full of tight turns with the proper angulation and all the Bishop students raced hard and gave it their all with each racer completing at least one race.
Each race consists of two runs for a combined time. The small but mighty women’s team finished in the top ten: freshman Teagan Orr placed 10th in GS and junior Jade Scott placed 9th in the highly technical slalom event. The men also fared well with several top 10 finishes in all four races.
Senior Will Twomey ended with three third-place finishes and one fourth place. Wyatt Schober had three solid fifth places and one eighth place, Jacob Gilbert accomplished a fifth, sixth, and two ninth places and Tyler Gilbert ended with three eighth places and one ninth place.
Senior Greg Tordoff finished 10th in both slalom races. Sophomore Finn Zeugswetter placed seventh in the afternoon slalom race.
Competing in their first races with a strong showing were Brody Berkovatz, Elan Boehme, Hunter Dermody and Victor Tordoff.
The team races again Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Mammoth Mountain.
